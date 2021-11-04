Clayton Daniel Abbott of Chanute, born June 20, 1988 to Robin Towne and Danny Abbott, passed away Oct. 21, 2021 at Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Colo.
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Georgia fugitive arrested in Chanute neighborhood
- Phyllis A. Solomon Sesher 1937-2021
- Debbie Tallman 1955-2021
- Judith Elaine (Zirjacks) Farrell 1942-2021
- Terry Allen Gillham 1949-2021
- Jean “Jeannie” (Roseberry) Robbins 1930-2021
- Roberta “Bobbie” Louise Keller 1954-2021
- Guernsey, Rodriquez headline election night victors
- County races on Tuesday ballot
- Ronda Rae Whelchel 1964-2021
Commented