John W Cowan Sr., 80, of Neodesha, KS. passed away Thursday August 26, 2021, at Wilson Medical Center in Neodesha. Graveside services will be September 18, 2021, at 11 am at Memorial Park in Chanute, KS. A potluck dinner will follow at Highland Park, a side dish and lawn chair are encouraged.
John W Cowan Sr. was born December 9, 1940, the son of George Washington and Doris Jeanette (Horton) Cowan in Humboldt, KS. John attended school in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1958.
John met the love of his life at a Halloween party in 1963, Phyllis Joan Hayes and they were united in marriage on June 18, 1964, Erie, KS. They had five children, John Jr: Elizabeth, Lisa, Mike, and George. They made their first home in Tulsa, OK.
John worked at Legge Brothers Bottling Company in Chanute, KS.as his first job, He was a truck driver for RC Cola in Webb City, Missouri, and worked for Quick Trip in Bartlesville and Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Owner and Operator at John’s Quick Stop in Neodesha, KS. and Airsol in Neodesha, John also worked for Associated Lumber in Neodesha, and Cessna in Independence.
John is survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Cowan of Topeka, KS., Lisa Cowan and husband, Linny Newberry, of Neodesha, and one son Mike Cowan and wife, Kitty, of Edna, Wyoming; grandchildren: Sarah Luna of Tulsa, OK, Tyler Cowan of Tulsa, OK, Heather Hall and husband, Dave, of Culper, VA, Tara Meeker and husband, Tony, of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Sean Cowan of Neodesha; Great-grandchildren are Avery Luna, Amelia Luna, Madalyn Luna, Tyler John (TJ) Cowan, Kennedy Hall, Leo Meeker, Layla Meeker and Avelynn Newberry; and one sister Nelva Jo Callarman.
John is preceded in death by the love of his life Phyllis Joan (Hayes) Cowan, sons John Cowan Jr. and George Cowan, two grand babies, parents George and Doris Cowan, brothers Tommy, and Pat (George) Cowan, sister’s Mable Floyd, Marie Miller, Roberta Hamlin, and Peggy Johns.
Memorials can be made in John’s memory to The Lakota Indian Children and can be left at the Loran Fawcett Chapel in Neodesha.
