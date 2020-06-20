Thomas Loyd Jr 1949-2020

Thomas “Tom” J. Loyd Jr., age 71 of Dardanelle, Arkansas, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Baptist Health Medical Center after a lengthy illness. He was born January 7, 1949 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to the late Thomas J. Loyd and Ruby Smith Loyd.
Tom enjoyed being outdoors, playing golf, canoeing and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Dardanelle, Arkansas; one son, Tommy Loyd and wife Teri of Chanute, Kansas; four granddaughters, Jordan, Morgan, Paiton and Lauran; one sister, Jackie Lowder and two nephews, Pat and Mike Lowder of Paris, Arkansas.
Visitation will be held at 2 to 4 pm Saturday at Cornwell Chapel in Dardanelle.
Memorial donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Salvation Army.
Arrangements are by Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
Online guest book and condolences are available at www.cornwellfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.