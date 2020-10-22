James A. “Jim” McVay, Jr., 72, of Erie, passed away at 4:08 am Thursday, October 22, 2020, at his home in Erie. Among his survivors is his wife, Doris McVay, of the home. Further obituary information and service arrangements will be announced by the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home of Erie.
Recommended for you
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- River find believed at least 225 years old
- Zelda Jeanette Anderson 1942-2020
- Kenneth ‘Ken’ or ‘Kenny’ Alan Webb 1949
- Richard “Big Man” Clounch 1956-2020
- Isabel Cruz Ysusi 1931-2020
- 22-year-old Dakota Stoldt missing person
- ‘Stolen’ old truck found — shiny and new
- Remains found identified as Erie man
- Charlene Yvonne Baughn 1937-2020
- Lucio (Lou) DeLaTorre 1945-2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.