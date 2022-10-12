William Boyd Proctor, 75, of Chanute, Kan. passed away on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at his home, surrounded by family. He was born on January 23, 1947 to James Henry and Mary (Stoner) Proctor in Wathena, Kan.
Bill is survived by his wife, Theresa Proctor, of the home; Children: William Proctor, Elvis Proctor, Tony Proctor, Theresa Proctor, Tammy Riley, Jennifer Proctor (Darrel Shaw); Thirteen grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Cremation has been requested with no services scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.