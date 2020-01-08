Cynthia “Cyndi” Ann Deibert, 74, of Bartlesville, OK passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in Tulsa, OK. Cyndi was born on January 29, 1945 in Wichita, KS the daughter of James and Ethel (Gashlan) Lankas.
For those who knew Cyndi, knew she loved unconditionally. She often picked the “least of these” to support, always believing in the underdog. She knew that there is good in all of us and sometimes we just need to be shown love in order to show love. Her generous spirit was evident to friends and family, many whom referred to as “Aunt Cyndi.”
Cyndi is survived by:
Children: Jimmie Deibert and wife, Laura, of Bixby, OK, Trecia Griffin and husband, Mike, of Caney, KS; Sisters: Carol Lucas of Woodward, OK, Jennie Umbarger and Stanley of Thayer, KS; Grandchildren: Cole and Jackson Griffin, Andrew and Josh Deibert; And numerous nieces and nephews.
Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel.
Rosary will be recited on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 7 pm at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute KS. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 am at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. Burial will follow the service at St. Patrick Cemetery in Chanute. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.coma
The family suggests memorials to be made to Catholic Charities and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.