Donna M. Keller, 89, formerly of Coffeyville, Kansas, passed away at 8:22 pm Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Parsons Presbyterian Manor.
Donna Marie Masters was born on August 11, 1930, to Fred J. and Mattie (Polson) Masters in Coffeyville, Kansas. Donna lived most of her life in Coffeyville, except from 1941 to 1945, when she and her family lived in California. After graduating from Field Kindley High School in Coffeyville, she attended Coffeyville Community College.
Throughout her life, she worked at a number of places in Coffeyville, including the First National Bank from 1950-1957; USD 445 as a school bus driver from 1970-1977; and Coffeyville Community College as the secretary to the athletic director from 1981 to her retirement in 1992. Upon her retirement, she worked part-time for Condon National Bank.
She was a member of the Dearing United Methodist Church and for several years served as the treasurer for the church. Donna was also active in the Coffeyville Regional Medical Center Auxiliary. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family. She also enjoyed traveling.
On November 22, 1950, Donna and Rolland E. Keller were married at the Methodist Church in South Coffeyville, Oklahoma. He preceded her in death on January 16, 2004.
Survivors include:
Two sons – Keith Keller and his wife, Leslie, of Parsons, Kansas, Kent Keller and his wife, Laura, of Independence, Kansas; One daughter – Kay Lynn Stich of Chanute, Kansas; Seven grandsons – Jeramy, Chris, and Tom Keller, Jacob, David and Matt Stich, and Cole Keller; One granddaughter – Alex Keller; Seventeen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rolland E. Keller; one great-grandson, Marshall Dean Keller; and two sisters, Joyce Landrum and Lois Van Sickle.
The funeral service will be 2 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the Wesley Center at the First United Methodist Church in Independence. Burial will follow at Robbins Cemetery in Dearing, Kansas. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Wesley Center at the First United Methodist Church.
Memorials are suggested to Coffeyville Community College, First United Methodist Church WOW Service, or North American Trail Riders Conference. These can be left at or mailed to Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357. Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
