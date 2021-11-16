Frank E. Greve, 89, of rural Thayer, Kansas passed away Friday, November 12, 2021, at Fredonia Regional Hospital.
Frank Eugene Greve was born June 21, 1932, in Urbana, Kansas the son of Milton Greve and Lena (Stich) Greve. He was a graduate of Altoona-Midway High School.
He served his country with the United States Army from 1955 until his honorable discharge in 1957. He attained the rank of Specialist 3rd Class (SP3) when discharged.
He was a farmer and rancher his entire life. He also was a Veterinarian Assistant for the last 25 years at Wilco Veterinary Clinic in Fredonia.
Frank enjoyed farming and going to auctions. He loved children, especially his nieces and nephews. He played card games, went fishing and took them on wagon rides pulled with his tractor.
Survivors include 18 nieces and nephews and his Fredonia Sale Barn Family.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 10:30 am Friday, November 19, 2021, at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 510 North 7th, Fredonia, KS 66736.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 pm Thursday, November 18, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorial remembrances are suggested to the Frank E. Greve Memorial Scholarship, and they may be left or mailed to the funeral home.
