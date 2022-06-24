Sharon Kay McCready, 61, of Frontenac passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Medicalodges Frontenac. Sharon was born on June 2, 1961, in Chanute, Kansas, the daughter of Robert and Leora (Swink) McCready.
Sharon mostly grew up in Chanute, but moved a few times due to her father working for the Santa Fe Railroad; she graduated from Lawrence High School in 1979. After her father was transferred to Topeka in 1980, Sharon made her home there and lived in Topeka until 2018 when she returned to Chanute.
Sharon was known as a very crafty woman, she especially loved to cross-stitch, make ceramics and work on jigsaw puzzles. She also enjoyed playing computer games and reading books.
Sharon is survived by her brother Roger McCready and his wife Judy of Chanute, two nieces Jessica Cagle and Jennifer Barnett, her nephew Justin McCready, Aunt Clara Mae Doughtery.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Robert McCready and Tommy McCready.
A graveside memorial service will be held on Friday, June 24 2022 at 11:00 am at the Thayer Cemetery in Thayer. Memorials have been suggested to the Diabetes Association and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.