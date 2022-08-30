Toni Lee “Pearman” Guffey, 72, Chanute, passed Away August 25, 2022 at 4:54 am at Ascension Via Christie St Francis, Wichita, in Harry Hynes Hospice Care.
She was born in Okmulgee, Okla., on Oct 22, 1949. Her family then moved to Chanute where she enjoyed being in The Bugle Corps and was a graduate of Chanute High in 1967.
She later married and had two children.
She was one of the first classes to graduate from Mary Grimes School of Nursing at Neosho County Community College where she received her RN.
She was the supervisor of Home Health and Director of Horizon Hospice, working in her field for more than 35 years before retiring.
She was truly dedicated to the care of people in the southeast Kansas area. She strived to help her patients cope with medical issues and the loss of loved ones.
Toni is preceded in death by Her Mother Donna Potter, Father Benjamin Pearman, Sister Pamela Daniels, Nephew Christopher Scaletta. Niece Phalen Daniels and granddaughter Brittany Allen.
Toni is survived by her Daughter Shannon Allen and husband, Bobby, Humboldt; Her son Matthew Guffey and fiance’ Allen Gallaway, Andover; 4 Grandchildren, Tiffany Allen, Humboldt, Ross Allen and wife, Nikki, Humboldt, Ryan Allen, Chanute, Shayla Allen, Humboldt; 4 Great-Grandchildren, Hattie Cohee, Humboldt, Ryverli, Rensli and Ryker Allen, Humboldt; Her Niece Stephanie Scaletta and boyfriend Mitch Stuckey, Chanute, Nephew Tony Scaletta, Shawnee, Great-Nephew Hagen Henderson and Fiance Kara Drake, Great-Niece Maddie Farmer, Great-great-nephew Heston. all from Chanute.
*Donations in her honor may be made to HARRY HYNES Memorial Hospice Center, Wichita.
Memorial will be held 10 am Saturday, Sept. 10 at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave.
