Steven Ray Aguilar, 49, of Chanute, Kansas left this world for his eternal home in heaven December 10, 2020.
Steven was born to Manuel and Rachel (De La Torre) Aguilar February 6, 1971.
He graduated from Chanute High School with the Class of 1989. After that he graduated from Neosho County Community College where he earned an associates degree, continuing to Pittsburg State University for more college credits.
Steven was united in marriage to Jennifer Larson on June 25, 2010, where they began sharing their life as one.
Steven worked as a Paraprofessional at Lincoln Elementary School in Fredonia, Kansas, and was the head coach for the Fredonia High School softball team.
He was involved in a wide variety of public services and committees such as Knight of Columbus, member of the Mexican Fiesta Committee, VFW Auxiliary, and past Commander for the Sons of the American Legion. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Steven enjoyed playing pool, being a DJ, and had a huge passion for coaching softball. One of his proudest moments of his coaching career was being VIP World Series Tournament Champs two years in a row.
Steven is survived by his wife of the home; father, Manuel Aguilar Sr. of Chanute, KS; sister, Laura Garcia (Manuel) of Wichita, KS; and brother, Manuel Aguilar Jr. of Chanute, KS; nieces and nephews, Jakob and Lena Aguilar, and Daniel and Veronica Garcia.
Steven is preceded in death by his mother, Rachel, his Uncles, Manuel Lopez, Henry Lopez, Roman De La Torre, Rudy De La Torre, Reyes (Shorty) Bonilla, Lucio (Lou) De La Torre, and his Aunts, Esther Lira, Teresa Shultz.
Due to COVID-19, Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family only at 10:30 am December 18, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Rosary being held prior to the service at 9:45 am. (Face coverings will be required) Inurnment will follow at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute, Kansas.
Live streaming of the service will be provided by St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and can be viewed at
https://www.facebook.com/St-Patrick-Catholic-Church-2034379966601678/ or https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkw2w4FTzrdPWTcUkMRhQCw
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to BC Sports Foundation and they can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 821 West Main St., Chanute, KS 66720.
