Jeffery “Jeff” Rutledge, 58, of Chanute passed away surrounded by family on Friday, December 17 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. Jeff was born to the late Marilynn and Howard Rutledge on September 20, 1963 in Chanute.
Jeff was raised on their family farm in Urbana with his older brother John, and younger sister, Jill Rutledge, who he is survived by. Here he learned to ride horses, tend cattle and land, and developed a knack for just about every kind of handy work. A creative talent, Jeff was a gifted welder, woodworker, artist, writer, and an avid reader of western fiction.
Jeff will be remembered as a hardworking family man, always the person you reached out to if you needed a helping hand. His boisterous laugh could fill a room with joy, he always had a joke or a story to share.
He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 38 years, Traci (Ellis) Rutledge, and their four children, Hannah, Jacob, Marilynn, and Haylee Rutledge; his two granddaughters, Amelia and Ramona Banerjee; as well as his many nieces, nephews, and their families — all of whom he cherished greatly. Jeff was a kind and compassionate man adored by his family and friends, his memory will continue to live on through their love for him.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at 11 am at Grace Episcopal Church in Chanute. The family requests that masks please be worn. Memorials have been suggested to the American Heart Association and the Chanute Public Library and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
