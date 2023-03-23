Our loving Father has called into His presence for all eternity His child, Cri Cri Schommer. She passed away the morning of Monday, March 20, 2023, at Parsons Presbyterian Manor.
Cri Cri, the daughter of LD and Colene (Gardner) Hunter, was born on March 26, 1945, in Fort Scott, Kansas. As a young girl, she grew up and attended school in Chanute, graduating from Chanute High School in 1963.
For over 30 years, Cri Cri worked in serving others in Chanute assisting Dr. Richard Good Dentistry and supporting admissions administration at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Prior to moving to Parsons, Cri Cri was a longtime member of Healing Center Church of God in Chanute, serving the church as housekeeper and in preparing the Lord’s Supper.
She is lovingly remembered by:
Her two children – Sean Schommer and his wife, Beth, of Rogers, Arkansas, Monique Hamilton and her husband, Matt, of Parsons; three grandchildren – Terra Oxford and her husband, Elvis, of Parsons, Grant Schommer of Rogers, Arkansas, Christian Schommer of Denver, Colorado; three great-grandchildren – Abigail, Marcia, and Eleanor Oxford of Parsons; her brother – Randy Hunter of Clinton, Missouri and his family; numerous other family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cri Cri is redeemed by her Savior Jesus and now rests in the loving arms of her good Shepherd. We will be with you again dear Cri Cri when all is made new and perfect in Jesus.
The funeral service will be at 2 pm Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pleasant Hill Church, 22000 Irving Road, Parsons. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in rural Dennis.
Memorials are suggested to the Parsons Presbyterian Manor or Healing Center Church of God of Chanute. These may be left at or mailed to the Forbes-Hoffman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 374, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.forbeshoffman.com
