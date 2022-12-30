Gale Wayne Walker of Chanute, KS passed away 12/16/22 at his home. Gale was born in Redding, California then moved to Pawhuska, OK during his senior year of high school and graduated with the Huskies. He then went on to log in the forests of California for five years then install cable lines in various locations of the United States.
Gale had an infatuation for classic cars and rebuilt many with his dad and brothers, winning many awards for his work in this hobby. He also enjoyed water and snow skiing with his family, cookouts, traveling, golfing, and hanging out with his sons, brothers, nieces and nephews
Gale met Tracy Walker while installing cable in Chanute and they married in September of 1999. He then moved to Chanute and had twin boys, Devon and Hunter, in 2001. Gale started work at Young’s Welding and worked there from 2005-2022.
He helped coach his boys in various sports of soccer, baseball, and basketball. He also supported them in their activities of 4-H and wrestling while continuing his classic car hobby.
Gale was preceded in death by his mother, Marina Walker, a brother William Walker, and his father, Gene Walker. He is survived by his sons, Devon and Hunter, his brothers, Mike Walker and Geno Walker and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Pawhuska, OK January 7, 2023 at 4 pm at the Dave Landrum Community Center in Pawhuska.
