Norma Jean Bolt, 94, passed away November 28, 2022 at Heritage Place in Chanute, Kansas.
Norma was born August 19, 1928 to Ralph and Pauline Wiggins in Princeton, Missouri. After graduating from Princeton High School in 1946, she moved to Kansas City, Missouri and began a long career as a bookkeeper for the George Shaw Construction Company.
She wed Norman C. Bolt, originally from Norwood, Missouri, on February 3, 1962 and they settled in Kansas City, Kansas where Norma lived for the next 50 years.
Norma is predeceased by her husband, her parents, her brother Kenneth Wiggins, and her sister Mary Ann Wiggins. She is survived by her stepdaughter Patricia Bolt DuLany (Dan) of Clinton, North Carolina, and her sons Timothy Bolt of Madisonville, Louisiana, and Curtis Bolt (Heidi) of Chanute; her five grandchildren, Taylor (Brittni), Evan, Aaron, Audrey Gallegos (Cruz) and Angelle; four stepgrandchildren, Mickey Avalos (Christy), Melanie Foursha, Debra Duggins (Vann) and Daniel P. N. DuLany; three great-grandchildren, Avery, Braxton and Nolan Bolt; and numerous stepgreat-grandchildren.
Our family is grateful to know that Norma is finally at peace.
She will be remembered as a woman who was sincere in her faith and diligent in volunteering to serve God and others as long as she was physically able.
Services will be held at Chapel Hill – Butler Funeral Home 701 N. 94th Street, Kansas City, KS 66112, on Monday, December 5 at 1 pm. All are welcome!
