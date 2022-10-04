Patricia Ileen (Carlburg) Matlock, 74, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022, at her home. She was born August 27, 1948, in Chanute.
Tish graduated from Chanute High School with the Class of 1966.
She was united in marriage to Cecil Matlock September 27, 1968, in Chanute.
Patricia worked various jobs, but one in particular as a caring caregiver for many years, also as a homemaker taking care of the home and her family. She was loved by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Cecil, of the home; her son. David Matlock of Chanute; her brothers; Ronnie Carlburg, of Humboldt, Mark Ping of Chanute, and her bonus siblings, Pat Briley, Steve Drummond; her grandchildren, Gage Matlock, Macey Matlock, and Tate Matlock.
Patricia is preceded in death by her mother Lois Ping, daughte, Lori Matlock, her Aunt Norma Laymon and bonus mothe, Nelva Drummond.
Memorials are suggested to Castaway Animal Shelter or Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
A Celebration of Life memorial graveside will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery, Chanute.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.