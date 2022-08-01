Roger Allen Cook, 69, of Chanute passed away on July 29, 2022 at Neosho Memorial Hospital. Roger was born on March 24, 1953 in Chanute, Kansas to Calvin and Eleanor (Newland) Cook.
Roger worked at Churchill, Young’s Welding, and B&W. He retired from B&W, then worked for the Chanute Tribune part time.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, Marsha, hunting, and taking his dogs for rides in the country. Roger married Marsha (Klauman) on February 19, 1982.
Roger is survived by his wife, Marsha, of the home, daughter Chrissy of Las Vegas, son Nick of Pittsburg, and stepdaughter Christy and husband, Sean, of Buffalo, brother Robin and his wife, Cheryl, brother Richard and his wife, Berta, brother-in-law Larry, sister-in-law Brenda and her husband. Larry, four nephews: Logan, Russ and his wife. Misty, Chad and his wife. Maranda, and Kyle and his wife. Kaylin, niece Kelly, two grandsons, two step granddaughters and one step grandson, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents Calvin and Eleanor and his in-laws Wayne and Jackie Klauman.
Cremation has been requested and there will not be a service. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
