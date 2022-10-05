Lorraine Kay (Jones) Kilgore, age 80 was born on Nov 12, 1941, to Earl E Jones and Mildred P (Larson) Jones in Colby Kan.
Lorraine died at Heritage Health and Rehab Sept 24, 2022, In Chanute. Lorraine was the oldest of 7 children and grew up on a farm north of Colby. She graduated from the Colby Community High School in 1959 and attended Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, where she received a BS degree in Education. Lorraine continued her education at Kansas State University for her Master’s degree from the school of Home Economics. She met her husband of 57 years, Gary L Kilgore, in Manhattan. They were married on April 18, 1965, in Colby.
Lorraine loved teaching and was a teacher for more than 25 years to many high school youths. She taught many subjects and really loved teaching life skills such as cooking, sewing, budgeting and entrepreneurial ship. She was a class sponsor, decorating for many proms and a cheerleading coach. Mom and Dad believed deeply in “every child needed a place to call home” and experiencing a loving family. They fostered 26 mostly long-term placement children in their home. Each was loved and treated as one of the family, because they were. Lorraine was a 4-H mom, 4-H project leader, 4-H county club leader and on 4-H State Advisory boards. Teaching and training were a passion for her. Lorraine was a member of the United Methodist Church her whole life and loved teaching Bible school, too. Lorraine’s hobbies included painting, sewing and gardening, but she especially loved her cats.
Lorraine is survived by her husband, Gary; daughter Lora (Kilgore) Norquest (Jason) of Garden City, their children Charla Norquest of Brooklyn, NY, Jacob Norquest (Cassie) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa (four children), Audrey Norquest of Garden City, son David Kilgore (Rebecca) of Garden City, their children Dawson and Clara of Garden City, Rosene’s children Ryan McCracken (Jaisa) of Arkansas City, (2 children) and Meagan Weible (Jeremy) (2 children) of Arkansas City.
Lorraine joined her parents, three siblings, an infant daughter Charla Dawn, and adult daughter Rosene Green, and infant grandson Connor Gary in heaven.
Memorials may be left with or mailed to the funeral home in honor of Lorraine as the family will set up a scholarship at Kansas State University in the College of Human Ecology.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held October 14, 2022, at 2 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute, Kansas. Graveside Memorial service will be at Hillcrest Cemetery in Mullinville, Kan., October 15, 2022 at 1:30 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.