Herbert Eugene Matlock Jr., 80 ,of Erie Kansas peacefully passed away on January 23, 2023, at Heritage Health Care Nursing Home in Chanute, Kansas. He was born on February 13, 1942, to Herbert and Pauline (Walker) Matlock in Chanute. He graduated from Chanute High School Class of 1960.
Herbert was united in marriage to Sharon (Brooks) Matlock on June 3, 1961, in Humboldt, at the First Christian Church; they were married for 61 years.
He was employed at Honda of Chanute for 35 years, where he enjoyed working on motorcycles and riding them all over the United States with his wife, Sharon, for over 30 years. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.
He was a lifetime member of the Chanute Elks 806, for 50 years, during that time he served as E.R. serval times, and other chairs in the lodge. He was District Deputy Grand Exalted ruler from 1989-1990, and from 1997-1998 he was president of the Kansas Elks Association.
He became a member of the Cedar Lodge No. 103 in Chanute in 2001, then on November 9, 2002, he became a member of the Scottish Rites at Fort Scott. Halso became a member of Mirza Temple at Pittsburg in November 2002. Then he became very active and held many appointed offices, the last one being Honorary Aide in 2023. He was a member of the MIRZA MG Unit and has been since 2005.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, of the home in Erie; his children Robert (Kelli) Matlock of Chanute, Kay Young of Chanute, and Chad Matlock of Erie; six grandchildren, Bobby Matlock Chanute, Jennifer (Mike) Letterman Chanute, David (Kaylee) Matlock Chanute, Curtis (Addie) Isaacs, Hampton, VA, Amanda (Caleb) Ironsyde, Sedan, Michael (Katelyn) Young, Gas City; two stepgrandchildren Christopher (Mercedes) Myers, and Anthony Collins, and several great-grandchildren Peyten, Loclan Isaacs, Caleb, Kayreen, Pepper Ironsyde, Michael Young, Brock Jensyn Matlock, Jayce, Everleigh, Tucker, Case Matlock, Titan, Trey, Camden Bolden, and five stepgreat-grandchildren Chloe, Emily, Julie, and Luke Myers, Addisyn Collins; and one uncle Forest Matlock of Chanute.
He was preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Pauline Matlock, his father-in-law and mother-in-law Loren and Hazel Brooks, brother-in-law Joe Brooks, sister-in-law Marilyn Munger, grandson Taylon Wayne Isaacs, and son-in-law Michael E. Young.
Memorials are suggested to KETCH for the Elks, and or MIRZA Shriners Hospital and may be mailed to or left at the funeral home.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 5-7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest Ave. Chanute.A celebration of Life Funeral Service will be on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 10:30 am at the funeral home followed by burial at Bethel Cemetery.
Service under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest Ave., Chanute, Kansas.
