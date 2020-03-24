Winifred LuLu Frazier, 90, went to be with our Lord and Savior on March 21, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Jadwin, Missouri surrounded by her family who loved her dearly.
Winnie, as she was known, was born September 14, 1929 in Argentine, KS to Lisle A. Patterson and Florence Hazel Pearson Patterson. She was the third of four siblings including sisters Leondine Patterson Weideman, Louise Patterson Maddox, and brother Eldon Eugene Patterson. She lived in and around the Kansas City area most of her life and attended North Kansas City High School.
Winnie met the love of her life, Archie Lee (Bud) Frazier Jr, on a blind date with Archie’s sister, JoAnn Carol and Les Cox. In 1946 they married and enjoyed many joyous years together as they raised their family first on the farm in Muncie, KS before moving to South Kansas City, MO. Over the next 40 years Winnie and Archie raised six6 daughters - Sandy, Linda, Terri, Cheryl, Pamela, and Leah. Winnie was an active church member.
After Archie died in 1990 she lived in Panama City, Florida for several years. In later years she moved with Pamela’s family to Jadwin, MO where she spent several years closer to the majority of the girls, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren all of who loved, respected, cherished, and adored her. She loved having babies and grandchildren around. Her face would light up when she saw them or held them in her loving arms. She will be sorely missed by all and we will cling to the memories as our treasures. She taught us love, joy, perseverance, strength, compassion, dedication, faithfulness, love of family and the Lord.
Winnie is survived by sister Louise Maddox and brother Eldon Patterson; daughters Sandy Everly (Don) Chanute, KS; Linda Woolsey (Danny) Elkins, NC; Terri Bryant (Roger) Pleasant Hill, MO; Cheryl Lyon (John) Coffeyville, KS; Pamela Middleton (James) Jadwin, MO; and Leah Urias (Lupe) Kansas City, MO; Grandchildren Christine Sidden, Jerry Wayne Saddler Jr, Matthew Everly, Shauna Todd, Jaime Langworthy, Alison Rexwinkle, Brenda Billingsley, Nathan Middleton, Winnie Middleton, Madeleine Owrey, Heather Rhoads, Caleb Rhoads, Lucas Urias, and Logan Urias. She had 25 great-grandchildren and many friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by husband, Archie L. Frazier Jr, her parents Lisle and Hazel Patterson, sister Leondine Weideman, sons-in-law Steve Lopeman and Don Everly, and grandson Dustin W Bryant.
Burial will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Kansas City, MO. A celebration of Winnie’s life will be at a later date. For further information, and future services, visit www.mtmoriah.net
