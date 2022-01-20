Kurt Allen Strathman, 65, of Chanute passed on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Kurt was born on April 10, 1956 in Topeka, KS, the son of Arthur C and Lynda Sue (Jetmore) Strathman.
Kurt was very involved in ABATE of Kansas and strived to make sure that motorcycle riders stayed safe on the road. Kurt retired from his family’s Budweiser distribution company Strathman Sales in Topeka. In his retirement, he drove semi trucks for CSRT, Crete, Medifleet and Partsfleet in Florida until he was disabled.
Kurt is survived by his wife Sherry Ward-Strathman, sons Brandon, Bradley and Christopher Ward, daughters Erica Lynne Barrier and Ashley Ward, brother Matt Strathman, sisters Susan Wolff and Carrie Jacobs and grandson Killian. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Lynda Strathman.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented