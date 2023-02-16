Charles E. Hines, 69, of Newcastle, Oklahoma passed away on February 7, 2023 surrounded by his loving wife and daughter.
Charles was born on July 1, 1953 to Lloyd and Florence Catherine Hines in Chanute, KS. He worked on the family farm and graduated from Erie High School in 1971. Soon after, he moved to Chickasha, Oklahoma where he became an active community member. In 1983, Charles met and married Joy Rackley Hines. They had one daughter, Cashlie, and eventually made their home in Newcastle.
Charles had a long career of over 40 years working for John Deere.
He was a people person and truly enjoyed working with farmers.
In 2015, Charles retired and began driving a bus for Newcastle Public Schools. Charles loved fishing, gardening and spending as much time as possible with his two grandsons.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother Carl Hines and sister Sharron Hines. He is survived by his wife, Joy Hines, his daughter Cashlie White and husband, Justin, his grandsons, Jase and Boden White, and his sisters, Clarinda Larson and husband, George, of Minnesota, Connie Witten, Carolyn Hurst and husband, Bob, all of Kansas; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Celebration of Life, including visitation, will be held at Pryor Place Event Center in Newcastle on Feb. 26, 2023 from 2-4 pm.
