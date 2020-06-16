Dwight Adrian Tromsness, 64, of Galesburg passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020.
He was born on April 3, 1956 in Rugby, North Dakota to the late Adrian and Jacqueline (Piepkorn) Tromsness.
He spent his early years in Roy, Utah and in 1969 the family moved to Galesburg, Kansas. He attended Junior High in Parsons and then went to Erie, Kansas for High School. While in high school he met his future wife Debbie (Walters). They both graduated in 1974. They were married on December 30, 1975. She preceded him in death in 2015.
Dwight had many jobs in his early years before settling into masonry. He worked for his father until 1998 when he opened his own company. He continued to work as a mason until his death. Dwight took great pride in his masonry work. He enjoyed woodwork as a hobby and built many projects for his family. He enjoyed traveling and especially his trips to Alaska. He was passionate about fishing. Most of all he loved and adored his six grandchildren.
Dwight is survived by his three children; Jake (Tracy) Tromsness of Erie, Kansas, Ryan (Shona) Tromsness of Holcomb, Kansas, and Amy Tromsness (Walt Delp) of Pittsburg, Kansas; his six granchildren, Ethan, Brett, Piper, Camryn, Nova, and Grant. Also survivored by a sister Kathy (David) McGowen, two brothers, Andy (Debbie) Tromsness, and Bob Tromsness, many brothers and sisters-in-law, an abundance of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Memorial Service will be held at the Galesburg Christian Church, 205 Chestnut Street, Galesburg, Kansas on Friday, June 19 at 11 am. The family suggests memorials be sent to the Galesburg Christian Church.
