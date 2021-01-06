Joyce Hicks Busby, born March 23, 1955 died Jan. 5, 2021.
She was married May 11, 1973 to L. E. Busby Sr. (47 years).
Joyce Hicks Busby was a loving mother of three and survived by her husband, Leroy E. Busby Sr.; and children: Leroy E. Busby II, Joy Busby Derryberry, and “Frances” Alicia Busby Mihulec. Joyce is also survived by an older sister, Cecilia Hicks Falcone of Columbia, South Carolina.
Joyce passed away after bouts with Embolic Pulmonary Fibroses and pneumonia. Joyce passed at 03:52 am January 5, 2021.
Joyce resided in Chanute, Kansas and was raised and lived in Columbia, South Carolina. She was the daughter of Frances C. Hicks and Hattie M. Hicks of Columbia, South Carolina, both of her parents are now deceased.
Joyce worked as a CNA at the Osage County Health Department until retired. Joyce was always a caring concerned person and one of her last requests was to be an organ donor. Joyce was able to help with this donation over 150 individuals that day.
Joyce will be cremated, and her ashes will be returned to her home in Chanute where a small family prayer service will be held in her honor.
