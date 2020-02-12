LeAnn Ruth Welch, 63, of Chanute, KS passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at her home in Chanute, KS. She was born on February 27, 1956 in Winfield, KS, the daughter of Larry and Martha (Willis) Welch. LeAnn graduated from Chanute High School followed by Nursing School, becoming an RN.
LeAnn enjoyed yacht and sailboats and loved to be on the water. She loved her dogs, spending time raising and training them. She also enjoyed being outdoors. LeAnn was the caretaker of the family and always put their needs ahead of hers. She was a member of the Greyhound Kennel Association and Nursing Association. She will be greatly missed.
LeAnn is survived by
Mother: Martha Welch; Brothers: Michael Welch and wife, Terry, JB Welch and wife, Sherry, Aunts: Evelyn Mayfield and Helen Layton; Nieces: Alaina Welch and Hillary Welch; Nephews: Christopher Welch and Austin Welch and wife, Felica.
She is preceded in death by her father Larry Welch.
Thank you to a special friend, Kathryn Taylor, for staying with her throughout her stay in KU and at home.
Cremation has been requested. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 10 am – noon at Living Word Assembly in Chanute, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to Chanute Christian Academy and may be left with or mailed to them.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.