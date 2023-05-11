Melodee Hughes, 79, of Chanute passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2023, surrounded by her family at home. Melodee was born on December 14, 1943, in Chanute, the daughter of Catalino and Maxine (Hedden) Verdin.
Melodee grew up in Chanute and attended St. Patrick’s Catholic School. On January 21, 1974, Melodee married Vernon Hughes in Las Vegas, Nevada, he survives at the home. Shortly after marrying Vernon, they moved back to Chanute to live their life together.
Melodee loved listening to jazz music, Rod Stewart, and watching musicals. Tending to her flower garden was Melodee’s passion and she made sure that her garden was always in pristine condition.
Melodee also loved animals, especially birds. She would make sure that she had plenty of hummingbird feeders and birdseed. Melodee will always be remembered as a very loving, but very ornery mother of six girls. She will also be remembered as a woman that did not turn down a chance to go shopping, and for making food for anyone that was in need. Melodee will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Melodee is survived by her husband Vernon Hughes of Chanute, KS; her six daughters: Laura Ortiz and her husband Wade Mather of Garden Valley, ID, Felicia Weaver and her husband Wes of Lenexa, KS, Michelle Blythe and her husband Jeff Bosley of Eagle Rock, MO, Danielle Norton and her husband Roger of Overland Park, KS, Tianna Hughes and her husband Vince Kelley of Overland Park, KS, and Shera Bayliff and her husband Jimmy of Overland Park, KS; sister Linda Lopez of Chanute, KS; brother Jamie Verdin and his wife Joyce of Petrolia, KS, sixteen grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Melodee was preceded in death by her parents, sister Michelle, and her grandson Taylor. Cremation has been requested with no services at this time. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas, 66720.
