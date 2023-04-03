Jeffrey Lee Hatfield, 64, of Chanute passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023. Jeff was born on November 12, 1958, in Wichita, Kansas, the son of Floyd and Lyola (Fischer) Hatfield.
Jeff grew up on Air Force bases across the United States and in 1977 graduated from Pratt High School in Pratt. After high school Jeff worked in the oil fields then went on to attend Kansas City Kansas Community College and graduated with an Associate’s of Applied Science. Receiving his Associate’s of Applied Science was very important to Jeff, as it allowed him the opportunity to work as a draftsman at Optimized Process Furnaces in Chanute for the past 25 years.
Jeff was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, camp, go on float trips, spend time at the lake, and grill. Jeff also was an avid sports fan, especially NASCAR, and his dream was to travel to all the race tracks across the country after he retired. Spending time with his dog was also very important to Jeff; he would take him on car rides around town and the country.
Jeff will always be remembered as a man that loved his family and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jeff is survived by his mother Lyola Hatfield of Wichita, daughter Elissa Welden and her significant other Lawrence Nosser of Pratt, son Trevor Hatfield of Overland Park, two sisters: Cathy Pauscher and her husband Steve of Wichita, and Lori Davis and her husband Mark of Cleveland, OH; his brother Dennis Hatfield and his wife Melissa of Kansas City, MO, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Jeff was preceded in death by his father Floyd.
Cremation has been requested and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials have been suggested to The Dog Spot and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com.
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.