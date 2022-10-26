Sarah Myers 1947-2022

Sarah H. Myers, 75, of Chanute passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on April 3, 1947 to Halley C. and Edna Louise (Fellers) Simpkinson in Hinsdale, Illinois.
Sarah grew up in a military family and moved around the country in her childhood before ultimately graduating from high school at the Bel Air Academy in Maryland. She later became a graduate of Neosho County Community College and did a variety of clerical work in the Chanute area. Her community was also important to her. She volunteered within the Historical Society at the Safari Museum and at the Chanute Public Library when she could and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary.
On October 15, 1987, Sarah married Roy Myers. They were married until his passing in 2014. Along with her own two sons from a previous marriage, she seemingly never knew a stranger and in her own way was “Mom” or “Grandma” to many. She enjoyed her knitting classes and all her friends there as well as her many other hobbies – crafting, garage sales, sewing, crocheting. Her creativity and maternal spirit was one in a million.
Sarah is survived by
Her sons Elijah and Johnathan Ellis and their families, both of Wichita
Daughter Robin Burke and family of Iola; Daughter Ronda Clifford and family; Son Jim Ellis and family; Son Kirk Rossen and family; Son Roger Myers and family; a brother, David Simpkinson of Sparta, Wisconsin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Halley and Louise and her husband Roy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions have been made to Westview Southern Baptist Church of Chanute and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
The family will accept friends and relatives for visitation at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute, Kansas on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 from 6-8pm.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022 at Westview Southern Baptist Church, Pastor Kevin McCarthy officiating beginning at 11 am. The family will hold a private inurnment at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
