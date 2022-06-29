Joyce Ann (Haskins) Gibson, 76 of Chanute, passed away on June 20, 2022, at Kansas Heart Hospital in Wichita.
Joyce was born to Dale and Colus (Williams) Haskins on December 9, 1945 in Chanute, KS. She graduated from CHS in 1963. Joyce was married to Donald W. Gibson on June 20, 1969. She worked as a CNA at Neosho Memorial R.M.C for 38 years until her retirement in 2006.
Joyce is survived by two daughters De Etta (Dee) Gibson and Sue Strack (Mike), all of the home; four grandchildren, Jenell Williams (Bob) Grinnel, Iowa, Austin Strack (Sarah) Chanute, Anthony Brewer (Krissy), and Jessie Brewer (Kristina) both of Grove, Okla., and eight great-grandchildren; Four brothers, Bill Haskins (Loleta) Bella Vista, Ark., Bob Haskins (Donna) Lebanon, Ohio, Chris Carlburg, Wichita, and Dick Carlburg, Arizona; along with several nieces and nephews.
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Donald W. Gibson, her parents, Dale Haskins, Frank and Colus Carlburg, two brothers and a niece.`
Cremation has taken place, and a private family ceremony will take place at the interment. Baker Funeral Home in Wichita in charge of arrangements. In place of flowers, donations may be given to The American Heart Association or The American Diabetes Association in her name.
The family of Joyce wishes to extend sincere thanks to Kansas Heart Hospital, Good Shepherd Hospice of Wichita, Dr. Guernsey, and Staff, The ER Staff at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
