Norma A. Reed, 79, of Thayer, passed away at 4:15 am Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Presbyterian Manor in Parsons.
She was born on February 19, 1941 at Warrensburg, Missouri to Charles Everett and Della Amy (Graves) Swope. She grew up at Warrensburg and attended schools there graduating from Warrensburg High School in 1959.
Norma moved to Parsons and later to Thayer. She worked at the Kansas Army Ammunition Plant, Nu-wa Manufacturing, Tolle Manufacturing in Chanute, and Neodesha Plastics from where she retired in 2010.
Norma and Carl Cole where married on July 18, 1959 at Warrensburg, Missouri. They later divorced and he preceded her in death.
Norma loved working in her yard, plants, birdwatching, country music especially George Strait, traveling with her siblings, and making memories with her family.
She is survived by her son, Kevin Cole and his wife, Becky, of rural Parsons; her daughter Carla Rush and her husband, Steve, of rural Erie; her grandchildren, Justin Cosby and his wife, Rachele, Jesse Stemple and his wife, Nealy, William “Andy” Rush, Carly Cole, and Madison Cole; her great-grandchildren, Chellby Cosby, Jessa Stemple, Caysen Cosby; her brothers, Don Swope of Raytown, MO and Bill Swope, and his wife, Patsy. of Warrensburg, MO; her sisters, Katie Burasco of Independence, MO and Lou Angle and her husband, Jim, of Dallas, TX; her sister-in-law, Barbara Swope of Odessa, MO; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kandy Stemple, her granddaughter, Audra Rush, her grandson, Jason Cosby, her great-grandson, Chase Cosby, her brother, Charles “Buck” Swope, and her sisters, Eva Swope, and Peggy Wagoner.
Funeral services will be held at 11 am Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Carson-Wall Funeral Home with Pastor Jonathan Scheck officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7 to 8 Wednesday evening. Memorials are suggested to the Labette Health Auxiliary and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67367. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
