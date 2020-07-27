Bob Talley, who died July 23, 2020, was most known for his winning smile. He was born, Robert Calvin Talley, November 30, 1926, the third of four sons, to Claude Lee and Nellie Nola Talley. He was the only one of their sons born in Melbourne, FL. The family returned to Kansas shortly after Bob’s birth. He grew up and stayed in Southeast, Kansas, in the Iola area.
The family requests\ participation in a drive-through graveside caravan service at 10 am on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in the Moran Cemetery, Moran. Military Funeral Honors to be conducted by the Moran American Legion, Jones Hardy Post 385.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Shepherd Home Care & Hospice or Moran American Legion Post 385, and be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
