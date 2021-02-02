Pamela Ann Ashley, 70, passed away peacefully on February 2, 2021, at Fountainview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rose Hill, Kansas. She was born On September 12, 1950 in Chanute to Dr. Glen Ashley and “Pete” Ashley. She attended Saint Patrick’s Catholic grade school and Junior High from 1956-1966 and then went to Chanute Senior High School until she graduated in 1968. After graduation she then moved to Wichita, Kansas where she attended a girl’s private school for training. She married Paul Martinez of Wichita on August 12, 1972 and they later divorced. From this marriage she gave birth to two children, Robert Martinez and Anna Martinez.
Pam’s life was totally devoted to her family and friends. She was a homemaker and stay at home mom to both of her children. She and her daughter, Anna, have been together throughout Anna’s life, and they have both touched so many lives. In turn, many have also touched their lives. Pam never met a stranger. That was very obvious when she would go to the bank or shopping, as she would say “Good morning and have a good day” to absolutely everyone she would see. To everyone’s delight, this was a trait passed on to her daughter, Anna, so she and her mother were quite well known around their particular stopping places and doctor visits. As many will tell you, Pam always had a smile on her face and was one to never complain about anything. She leaves behind many close friends and close church members.
Pam and her family were members of the Sharon Baptist Church in Wichita, and would be picked up each Sunday to attend Sunday school and church services.
After having a stroke following spinal surgery, Pam’s daughter had to be placed into a nursing facility. Pam was unable to live alone and was then placed into the same facility and they have shared the same room since March of 2020.
Pam is survived by her daughter Anna of Fountainview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wichita, Ks, and her son Robert of Wichita. She is also survived by a brother, Mike Ashley (Durinda) of Prairie Village. KS; sisters: Linda Ashley of Chanute, KS; Patricia (Chuck) Shillcutt of Salem, Oregon; Mary Winder (Bill) of Chanute, KS and Janis (Gary) Converse of Lenexa, KS. She is also survived by stepgrandchildren Cammi Jackson of Wichita and Cassie McClonkey of Texas, 8 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter-in-law Peggy Martinez of Wichita.
The Ashley family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the caretakers Pam has had and needed throughout her life. Very special thanks and gratitude goes to Fountainview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center staff and employees, and the staff and employees of Good Shepherd Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. Another special thanks to Debbie Strickland, Pam’s caregiver for many years. Their care, kindness and attentiveness made Pam’s life so worthwhile and meaningful. They have certainly helped in making Pam’s final journey so much easier for Pam and her family.
Cremation is requested and a private memorial ceremony will take place at a later date. Funeral arrangement are being made by Heritage Funeral Home of Andover, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.