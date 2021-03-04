Vera De La Torre, 68, of Chanute, KS passed away February 28, 2021 at KU Medical Center, Kansas City, KS.
Vera was born on July 7, 1952 in Chanute, Ks. She was the daughter of Luis and Esther (Serrato) Ortiz and biological father Louis Figueroa Rivera.
She attended Chanute High School and was part of the Class of 1970.
She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert De La Torre Sr., on March 20, 1970 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute, KS.
Vera was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, American Legion, VFW Ladies Auxiliary, St. Patrick’s Altar Society, Harvest House, and a long-time member of the Chanute Mexican Fiesta Committee.
Vera was retired from Kansas Department of Children and Families in Iola, KS
She enjoyed going to the casino, playing bingo, spending time with her grandchildren and attending their school and sports activities.
She is survived by: Her husband of the home, Robert De La Torre Sr.; her children, Robert De La Torre Jr. (Kristina) of Gas, KS, Michelle De La Torre Clounch (Shawn), of Chanute, KS, Joseph De La Torre (Holly) of Chanute, KS, and Nicholas De La Torre (Mitchell) of Overland Park, KS; three brothers, Paul Rivera (Olivia), Topeka, KS, Raymond Rivera (Karen), Topeka, KS, and Robert Ortiz (Jamie), Chanute, KS; three sisters, Mary Lou Rivera of Carbondale, KS, Gloria Rivera of Topeka, KS, and Irene Lowry (Mike) of Chanute, KS; ten Grandchildren: Jeffrey Haaga, Mea, Drake, Ean and Kamry De La Torre, Macie, Jaydin and Matthew Clounch, Cedric Daugett, and Reece Norris.
Vera is preceded in death by her parents: Luis and Esther Ortiz; and biological father: Louis Figueroa Rivera, her grandchildren; Jalen Clounch and Terrence De La Torre, and siblings: Delores Brill, Robert Rivera, Anita Rivera, and Richard Rivera.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5:30-7:30 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home.
Rosary will be recited at 10 am on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Inurnment will take place at St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery, Chanute, KS.
The family has asked that face coverings be worn at all events. Livestream will be available through the church Facebook and YouTube.
Memorial remembrances are requested to go to Special Olympics and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 North Forest, Chanute, KS
