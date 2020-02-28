Terry L. Johnson, 72, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Heritage Health Care in Chanute, KS. Terry was born on September 5, 1947 in Independence, Kansas, the son of Earl and Lois Johnson of rural Fredonia, KS. He attended elementary schools in Fredonia, and graduated from Fredonia High School in 1964. He subsequently attended Chanute Community College.
Terry embarked on a career in music when he accepted a position at Hilley Music in Independence. He worked in a sales position there for several years. He was an accomplished musician, both on the organ and guitar, and partnered with Harold Gibon for several years in a local nursing home music ministry. Terry was a long-time member of the Healing Center Church of God in Chanute, and was also affiliated with the Verdigris Valley Christian Fellowship in Altoona.
He is survived by his brother, Larry Johnson and wife, Betsy, of Brownsburg, Indiana and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 am at Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland in Chanute. Burial will follow in Little Sandy Cemetery north of Fredonia, KS. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
The family suggests memorials to be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
