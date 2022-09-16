Death notice: Mishler Sep 16, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John W. Mishler 67, of Chanute, Kansas, passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Wichita, Kansas. A full obituary will follow as soon as available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John W. Mishler Kansas Wichita Obituary Pass Away Recommended for you Today's e-Edition Sat., Sun., Sept. 17-18 Stocks Market Data by TradingView Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShirley Fae Finley 1928-2022Steven L. West 1953-2022James Leo NeyhardU.S. Senate Republicans shy away from proposed 15-week national abortion banSuperintendent to investigate CHS bathroom issueHumboldt blanks Caney Valley, improves to 2-0(Walter) Milford Hall 1926-2022Lair family selected as 2022 K-State Family of the YearWesthoff laments process as commissioners amend budgetAdams making progress with restroom investigation Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
