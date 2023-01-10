Michael (Mike) Lynn Morgan, 73, of Belton, Missouri, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Mike was born July 30, 1949, in Miami, OK, to the union of Harry and Anita (Sapan) Morgan.
Mike grew up in Chanute, Kansas, and graduated from high school there. After graduation, Mike enlisted in the US Navy, serving for two years. He was stationed on the USS Hector in San Pedro, CA, as an engine mechanic. During his service, Mike was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Throughout his life, Mike worked as a telecommunication salesman for various companies, retiring in 2014. Mike enjoyed many hobbies and pastimes, including golfing, pool parties, playing card games and poker, visiting casinos, and traveling. He was happiest, though, when spending time with family and friends, caring for his mother, and driving his Corvette. Mike loved his pets and was a supporter of the Missouri Puppy Mill Rescue in Belton, MO.
Mike was preceded in death by his father, Harry Morgan, and wife, Linda Thomas-Morgan.
Thankful for having shared Mike’s life are sons, Michael R. (Sherri) Morgan and Kirk (Jessica) Morgan; daughter, Tara (Josh) Hill; daughter, Carolyn Gerstner; son, James (Tami) Thomas; mother, Anita Morgan; brother, Eldon Morgan; 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; significant other, Deborah Bourland; and his fur baby, Ella.
A Celebration of Life is being held in his honor Sunday, February 5, 2023, from 1 pm-4 pm at the Elks Lodge, Grandview, MO (13600 Arrington Road, Grandview, Missouri 64030). A cash bar will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.