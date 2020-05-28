Audrey Irene Young, 81, of Chanute, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Guest Home Estates. Audrey was born on February 1, 1939 in Iola, KS the daughter of Junior Thomas and Ophelia Olive (Krokstrom) Zimmerman. Audrey was a graduate of Chanute High School Class of 1956. She then graduated from Wichita Business College and she began working at Chanute Production Credit Association. In 1976 she started at Young’s Welding as bookkeeper and payroll until retirement in 2015. Audrey was a member of the First Christian Church in Chanute, she enjoyed traveling, and bowling. Audrey was a member of the American Quarter Horse Association, and was active with show horses and cutting competitions; she was also a member of the Rodeo Drill Team and liked trail riding.
On April 28, 1962 Audrey married Harvey Young. Audrey and Harvey were married for 52 years until his death on February 14, 2018. While working together throughout their lives, raising their family and business together, Audrey always enjoyed having and raising her Boxer dogs, but most of all she enjoyed being with and supporting her family.
Audrey is survived by: 4 Sons: Darryn Young and wife, Cathy, of Chanute, KS, Brian Young and wife, Susan, of Tulsa, OK, Kris Young of LaCygne, KS, Cale Young of Chanute, KS; 4 Granddaughters: Tarryn Young, Cassie Freeman, Caitlin Mattox and Carly Manion; 5 Great-Grandchildren: Mason Young, Rowdy Johnson, Dawson Freeman, Brecken Kuhn and Cole Manion; Siblings: Debbie Zimmerman; Brother-in-law: Edwin Young of Joplin, MO; Sister-in-law: Janice Hazen; Nieces and Nephews: Ryne Jones, Kaley Pilgrim-Baker and Jason Pilgrim, Wesley Young, Ross M. Young, Shelly Rommel and husband, Bryan, and Marci Hennen and husband, Greg. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harvey, and brother-in-law Leon Hazen. Cremation has been requested with a memorial service held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 am at the First Christian Church in Chanute, visitation will be held one hour prior to service time. Memorials have been suggested to either the Cherry Street Youth Center or the First Christian Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
