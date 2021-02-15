Trula Mae Waltermire was born February 21, 1940 to Worth W. Waltermire and Jessie M. Waltermire, rural Erie. She graduated from Grady Rural School then Erie High School in 1957. She received an Associate of Arts Degree from Neosho County Community College in 1959.
In 1959 she married Amos (Jim) Finley who preceded her in death in 2007. She is survived by her children Terry L. Finley, Fort Scott, KS, Teresa L. Kephart and husband ,Sam, Austin, TX, Rebecca M. Davied and husband, Mike, Frontenac, KS; four grandchildren, Aaron Finley, Cole Kephart, Kelsey Harshman and Khristen Dwyer; brother Jay Waltermire and wife, Rita, Garnett, KS; sister-in-law Judy Waltermire, Glenmora, LA, and sister-in-law Hazel Perry, Columbus, MO. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Jim Finley, her mother and father, Worth and Jessie Waltermire, a brother, Jack Waltermire and a sister, Treva Mears.
Trula enjoyed being outside on the farm helping her husband with livestock, gardening, and walking daily. She walked over four miles a day since 1985. She always enjoyed a good game of Pitch or Kings Corner. Family and friends have fond memories of time on the farm and enjoying a good visit, laughter, and always a home cooked meal.
Trula worked for the State of Kansas for 26 years helping elderly as a supervisor and case manager and retired in 2003. She will be greatly missed and is loved by many.
No services are planned at her request. Memorials are recommended to Integrity Home Care + Hospice, Fort Scott, KS and Chanute Senior Center, Chanute, KS. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.