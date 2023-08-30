Richard Ellis Myers, 74, of Humboldt passed away at home, surrounded by family on Monday, August 28, 2023. Rick was born on April 1, 1949, in Chanute, the son of William Richard and Ellen L. (Crowl) Myers.
Rick grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1967. On May 26, 1967, Rick married the love of his life Diane Smith, Diane survives at the home. Out of this union, Rick and Diane had one son Cade Myers.
Rick was a savvy businessman and an incredibly hard worker. In his younger days to earn extra money Rick would buy cars, fix them up, then sell them. Rick also worked at the ammunition plant in Parsons, Santa Fe Railroad in Chanute, he was at the forefront of the camper business here in Chanute with NU-WA, Campfire, and Custom Campers, and in 1980 he started Myers Generator with his father Bill, a business that Rick would go on to run for over 25 years.
Rick had a passion for horses, enjoyed trail rides and competing at team pennings all over the Midwest; he also loved to watch rodeos either in person or on television.
Rick was a Mason for many years and a member of the NRA. He will always be remembered for his love of horses, strong work ethic, and how much he loved his grandkids. Rick was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Rick is survived by his wife Diane Myers of Humboldt, KS, son Cade Myers of Humboldt, KS, brother Bob Myers and his wife Alice of Humboldt, KS, sister Christy Reeves and husband Don of Chanute, KS, his brother-in-law Don Roberson of Derby, KS, and two grandchildren Isaiah James Riley Myers and Gabriel Alan Myers.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Ellen and his sisters Susan Roberson and Nancy Wilson.
Cremation has been requested and a Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to the Shriner’s Hospital or the AQHA (American Quarter Horse Association) and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
