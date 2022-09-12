Shirley Fae Finley, 93, of Chanute passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Yates Center Health and Rehab in Yates Center. Shirley was bo rn on November 24, 1928 at home in Chanute, the daughter of Raymond and Lena (Salzman) Myers.
Shirley grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School in 1946. On September 18, 1948, Shirley married J.C. Finley in Chanute, they were married for 64 years until his passing on May 28, 2013.
Shirley did the bookkeeping for her husband’s oil business for many years. In her spare time, Shirley loved to sew, do puzzles, watch sports on tv, and journal everything that happened in her daily life. She also loved spending time outdoors, whether it be tending to her flowers, watching the birds or mowing her yard. Her family was her life, and she will always be remembered for loving her family and spending as much time as she could with them.
Shirley is survived by:
Her Daughter: Nancy Jo Moore (Jim); Five Grandsons: Steve Finley and his family, Dustin Finley and his family, Luke Moore and his family, Josh Moore and his family, Jerod Finley and his family; One Granddaughter: Stacy Hare and her family; Sister Cheryl Friederich; Daughter in Law:Mary Knudsen (David).
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband, JC, sons Kent and Steven, brother Vernon Myers ,son-in-law Duane Moore, and grandson Nick Finley.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 1 pm at Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Shriners Children’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
