Janet Lyn Ellison, 69, of Chanute passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at her home. Janet was born on March 21, 1952 in Chanute, KS the daughter of George Harold and Helen W. (Dupuy) Brieger.
On March 211, 1978 in Erie, KS, Janet married Robert Ellison. Janet and Robert were married for 24 years until his death in March of 2002. Janet worked for Windsor, doing home health care, and enjoyed every day she had working with her clients.
Janet enjoyed reading, painting, quilting, and making clay crafts. She was a collector of “Betty Boop” memorabilia and loved looking at those items in her home. Most importantly, Janet loved spending time with her daughter.
Survivors include:
Daughter: Jaime Ellison of Chanute, KS; Sisters: Carol Thompsen of Modesto, CA, Kathleen Brieger of Alexandria, LA.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert, and brothers George Lee Brieger and Tracy Marc Mills.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Memorials have been suggested to either Autism Hope for Families and or Cherry Street Youth Center and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
