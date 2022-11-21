Lanny George Cooper, 75, of rural Chanute, Kansas, entered eternity in his sleep, Friday, November 18, 2022.
Lanny grew up in rural Woodson and Greenwood counties. He was born at home in a blizzard to George and Evelyn (Reynard) Cooper February 22, 1947.
Lanny graduated from Hamilton High School, in Hamilton.
He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cyrilla Leis, on June 20, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Yates Center.
Lanny worked at Whyte Wood, oil fields drilling and pumping and Young’s Welding for many years. He was most known for his concrete work and its perfection, improving Chanute one yard (concrete) at a time for 45 years. For over 20 years he helped his wife, traveling hundreds of thousands of miles together throughout the Midwest, sharing the benefits of salt lamps. He loved sharing that they reduced snoring and he didn’t get poked in the ribs anymore. Lanny didn’t know a stranger and many say the model southern gentleman.
He was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and a past Grand Knight. Growing up on the Verdigris river following his father’s footsteps he learned to hunt, fish, trap, run hounds and excelled at them all. The ‘ol Cooper motto is “Work Hard Play Hard.” His kids and grandkids loved his tournament bass fishing stories and asking about the trophies and getting the commentary he would provide about each of them. He enjoyed teaching and sharing his knowledge of the great outdoors with friends and family members.
He was instrumental in the success of his children’s 4-H projects. He provided his many years of knowledge and a farm setting for them to all excel.
Lanny is survived by his wife of the home; his three children, Edwin (Juliette) Cooper of Garden City, Paulyanne (Keith) Peuker of Atchison, and Anthony Cooper of Moline, Illinois. He was blessed with seven grandchildren; Dorthea, Theodore, Eleanor, Walter George Cooper; and Lorene and Trevor Peuker. He was also loved and cherished by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, Darrell and DeWayne, and one granddaughter, Isabelle Cooper and several brother and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held Friday, November 25, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave. Chanute.
Rosary will be recited Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 10 am at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Burial will follow the Mass at Vilas Cemetery rural Chanute.
Family has suggested memorials be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church or to the family to help with funeral expenses and can be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home, 500 N. Forest Ave., Chanute, KS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.