Charles “Chuck” Howard Carpenter, 82, of Chanute, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at his home. Charles was born on December 21, 1937 in Avon, IL the son of Everette Griffith and Alice Evelyn (Johnson) Carpenter.
After high school on July 20, 1958 in Avon, IL, Charles married Sharon Kepler. Charles and Sharon have been married for 61 years. Charles was a graduate of Western Ill. University, and worked as a Development Engineer for HBD Industries in Chanute.
Charles was a member of the Chanute First United Methodist Church, and the Chanute Bass Club. He was also a member of the Avon Masonic Lodge where he joined in March of 1965. Including hunting and fishing, Charles enjoyed being a cast member of the Chanute Community Theatre and singing in the choir. Most of all, Charles enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Including his wife, Sharon, Charles is survived by:
2 Sons: Michael Carpenter and wife, Debbie, of Stilwell, KS, Mark Carpenter of Prairie Village, KS; 1 Daughter: Michelle Roberts of Spring Hill, KS; Sister: Karen Douglass and husband, Hollister, of Avon, IL; 4 Grandchildren: Andrew (Liza) Roberts, David and Matthew Carpenter, Caitlin (Zach) Kremer; 1 Great-Grandchild: Olivia Kremer.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and Son-In-Law Larry D. “Ench” Roberts.
Due to the COVID-19 situation a memorial service will be held at a later date. Charles will be returned back to his home in Avon, IL for burial. The family suggests memorials to the Chanute Community Theatre and they may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to: Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland Chanute, KS 66720
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.