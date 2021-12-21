Florence Marie (Tennis) Carlburg, 88 of Wichita, KS passed away December 20, 2021 on her and her husband Chris’ 68th wedding anniversary. A native of Chanute, where the Tennis family has long and deep roots, Florence was born February 20, 1933 to Israel Clayton and Leona Mae (Trapp) Tennis, and graduated Chanute High School. Florence and Chris wed in 1953 moving to Wichita during the early years of their marriage and remaining there ever since. Florence loved caring for her husband and family, and once her children were grown balanced being a homemaker with a desire to work outside the home. During these later years she held positions at Avery-Dennison and then the Kansas Gas Company where she was able to indulge in her joy of cooking by giving cooking demonstrations. Florence was also a member of Eastern Star.
Along with cherishing her family, Florence as mentioned enjoyed cooking (especially baking), sewing (including quilt making), various crafts, tending to her flower garden (always a Spring and Summer highlight for her), and frequently singing whatever tune struck her as she went about the house. She particularly delighted in celebrating the sights, sounds, foods and wonder of Christmas. She always displayed a generous and gracious heart for family, friends and others experiencing hardships or illness, often opening her home for those needing a place to stay or recovering from an illness, as well as furnishing meals and whatever other assistance was necessary to those needing help. Florence was preceded in death by her parents Israel and Leona Mae; sisters Helen and Ruth; and brothers Marvin, Richard and Merle. She is survived by her husband, Chris, daughter Linda (David) Dickerson and son Mike; grandsons Brice (Alison) Hope and Brett (Mi) Hope; great grandchildren Madison, Tyler, Jackson, Louie, Mia, Bryson, Victoria and Harper; numerous nieces and nephews; and brother Dean Tennis of Meade.
The funeral service will be held 2 pm Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Countryside Funeral Home chapel in Chanute, with Brice Hope officiating. Due to weather, the graveside service will be included in the funeral service conducted at the funeral home. The family wishes to express profound appreciation and gratitude to the Homestead Health Center staff where Florence resided the last two years of her life. The unconditional loving, affectionate and professional care Florence received in those final years at Homestead were a comfort to her and her family allowing Florence to finish with grace, dignity and respect. Accordingly, in addition to or in lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memoriam be made to Homestead Health Center, 2133 S. Elizabeth St., Wichita, KS 67213. The donations may be sent to Homestead Health Center, or left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720. Online condolences may be submitted on www.countrysidefh.com
Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
