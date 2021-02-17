W. Ernest “Ernie” Clevenger, 96, of Parsons and a longtime rural Erie and Galesburg farmer and stockman, passed away at 8:13pm Monday, February 15, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Parsons
He was born on February 12, 1925 at Wellington, Kansas to Allen Joseph Benson and Leona (Kufus) Clevenger. Ernie grew up near South Haven, Kansas and moved to Neosho County where he attended Erie schools graduating from Erie High School in 1943.
Ernie went to work on the family farm after finishing high school and was a Neosho County farmer and stockman for many years until his retirement in 2012. He also owned an Allis-Chalmers implement dealership in Parsons.
Ernie was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Parsons. He was active in various gospel ministries over the years spreading the message of Jesus. Ernie also served his community by being a Neosho County Commissioner for several years.
Ernie and Geraldine J. “Gerry” Naffziger were married on January 25, 1948 at the First Baptist Church Parsonage in Parsons. She preceded him in death on September 25, 2013.
He is survived by his four sons, Kendall Clevenger and his wife, Deb, of rural Erie, Charles Clevenger and his wife, Windy, of Miami, Oklahoma, Mark Clevenger of rural Erie, and Joe Clevenger of Parsons; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; a few great-great grandchildren; and his sister, Joan Stanley of Parsons.
In addition to his wife, Ernie was preceded in death by two stillborn children, John William Clevenger and Dinah June Clevenger; a grandson, Gabriel Clevenger; and a great-grandson, Chaz Levi Clevenger.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie with burial following in the Lakeview Cemetery near Erie. Friends may come to the funeral home in Erie from 9 am to 6 pm Friday to sign the register and view. Memorials are suggested to the Galesburg Relief Fund and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 113 S. Main St., P.O. Box 182, Parsons, KS 673567. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
