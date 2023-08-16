Lucinda Rae Ranabargar, 73, of Petrolia passed away at home on Monday, August 14, 2023. Lucinda was born on June 9, 1950 in Russell, Kansas, the daughter of Raymond J and Eva Esther (Laubhan) Tague.
Lucinda grew up in Russell and graduated from Russell High School in 1968. On July 15, 1974, Lucinda married the love of her life Carl Ranabargar, Carl survives her at home.
In 1986, Lucinda graduated from Allen County Community College. Spending time with Carl was Lucinda’s favorite thing to do; whether it be going on cruises or going to car shows and winning trophies, being with Carl was where she always wanted to be. Lucinda was also a huge Neosho County Community College women’s basketball fan and would make it to every game possible, and she also loved her dachshunds.
Lucinda will always be remembered as an outgoing person that was well liked by everyone and liked everyone that she encountered. Lucinda was loved and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Lucinda is survived by her husband Carl Ranabargar, son Cayle Gene Ranabargar, daughter Jennifer Eileen Ranabargar Martinez, three grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Lucinda was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Eva Tague, in laws Carl Ranabargar Sr. and Margaret, and her brother Karl Raymond Tague.
Services will be held on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 10:00 am at Saint Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt with burial to follow at Neosho County Memorial Park Cemetery in Chanute. Memorials have been suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com. Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
