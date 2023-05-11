David Lee Middendorf, 71, passed away May 9, 2023, at his lifelong home in Humboldt.
David was born on Sunday afternoon, March 9, 1952, at the hospital in Chanute, the son of Ray and Pauline Middendorf. In a few days, he came home to the family farm where he always lived.
He attended Humboldt schools, graduating in 1970. He attended William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., for 3 years, but upon the death of his father in August 1973, he decided to stay home.
He married Norma Stoll on August 14, 1976, at First Baptist Church in Humboldt. She survives of the home.
David farmed and did carpenter work for most of his adult life. In 2007, he started driving a truck, mostly hauling cement, and logged a million miles without an accident or citation before having to retire in January 2020 after being diagnosed with leukemia.
Since infancy, he attended First Baptist Church of Humboldt and became a member in May 1963. He was involved in many aspects of the church, including teaching Sunday School for decades and serving as a deacon, as his father and grandfather had before him.
He was a student of the Bible and history, especially church history. He was a Baptist. He enjoyed doing projects around the home, antiques, genealogy, listening to music, and visiting with friends. He liked to be home.
David was always thankful to have lived when and where he did, and to have met many nice people through the years. He was grateful for the many wonderful healthcare professionals he met during his final illness, and especially for the care and love of his wife, Norma.
He is also survived by his children, Eric (Elizabeth) Middendorf, of Pittsburg, Kan.; Adam (Lesley Wright) Middendorf, of Kansas City, Mo.; and Cari (Micah) Cusick of Newton, Kan.; four grandchildren, Emma and Bess Cusick, and Eli and Ezra Middendorf; and two brothers, Bob (Barb) Middendorf of Arizona and Ron Middendorf of California. He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church in Humboldt. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt, where his body will be laid to rest among many relatives and friends awaiting the Resurrection.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or to First Baptist Church of Humboldt, in care of the funeral home. Services are under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home 500 North Forest, Chanute, Kansas 66720.
