Salvador (Sal) Marquez, 88, of Frontenac, Kan. passed away on November 7, 2022, at his home.
Salvador was born on March 29, 1934 at Chanute, Kan. to Ignacio and Mary (Alonzo) Marquez. He attended Humboldt schools and graduated from Humboldt High School. He attended Independence and Allen County Junior Colleges. Sal enlisted in the United States Army until he was honorably discharged. Sal then completed his college education with his Bachelor’s, Master’s and EDS (Education Specialist.) Sal impacted many young people through his teaching and coaching career starting at Mulberry, Northeast High School in Arma, with a short stint as a High School Principal and finishing at Northeast Junior High. Early in Sal’s coaching career he was a football coach. He then helped guide Viking basketball highlighted by a third and fourth place at the State tournament. Many years he was the head baseball coach.
On June 24, 1961, was united in marriage to Eleanor “Ellie” Negrete Marquez. She preceded him in death on October 6, 1995. He married Carolyn J. Girth on July 14, 2001. She survives of the home.
All along through Sal’s life he was an avid softball player, playing until the age of 72. Sal played on numerous slow pitch teams, but it was fast pitch where Sal made his name, playing mainly on teams from Chanute and Emporia where he made several all-tournament teams and landed in two highly respected Hall of Fames. Not only was he a coach and player, he was an outstanding official as he was selected to umpire in a State softball tournament.
Even after all of his on-field experiences Sal found time to be a member of the Frontenac School Board. Sal also found time to be an active and loyal member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Honor Guard.
As time allowed, Sal enjoyed watching his grandchildren’s activities with Carolyn.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn J. Marquez, of Frontenac; a son, Paul A. Marquez (Sharon) of Independence; two daughters, Catherine R. Marquez-Amaro (Alfredo) of Wichita, and Jane A. Marquez of Pittsburg; a stepson, Douglas B. Girth (Rita) of Frontenac; two stepdaughters, Teena J. Lero Girth of Frontenac, and Dana D. Curtiss (Paul) of Overland Park; grandchildren, Sierra Marquez, Rindy Marquez, Qwynn Marquez, Piper Marquez, and Ellynae Amaro; stepgrandchildren, Ana Fancher (Cliff), Nicole Girth, Tyler Lero, Nicolas and Lukas Curtiss; and four stepgreat-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his, parents, his first wife, Eleanor, two brothers, Manuel Marquez and Jose Marquez, and two sisters, Rose Morales and Juanita Sanchez.
A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 am Friday, Nov. 11 at Our Lady of Lourdes with Father Josh Evans as celebrant. Burial will follow at the Highland Park Cemetery. The parish rosary will be prayed at 6:30 pm this evening at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm. Memorial donations can be made out to the Sal Marquez’s Sports Scholarship and/or to Carolyn Marquez. It’s for a scholarship in Sal’s honor recognizing an athlete from Frontenac High School. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.
