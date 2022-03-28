On March 25, 2022 our heavenly father sent his angels to escort Geneva Louise Stich to her everlasting life in heaven
Geneva Louise Pillot Stich was born December 10, 1931 near Urbana, KS, Neosho County to Joseph and Helen (Coates) Pillot. She was baptized 8 days later in Erie at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. She attended public schools and graduated from Erie High School in 1949.
Geneva had started her working career as a clerk at the “dime” store in Erie and then later at Richey’s Drug store beginning in 1946 to 1949. She lived in an apartment in Erie from 1947 to 1949.
She attended Mercy Hospital Nursing School in Parsons in 1949 until September 1950 when she thought she whould become a nun and entered a Convent in Wichita as a novice. She decided by July of 1951 that God was not calling her to His service as a nun.
She then applied and entered the Mercy School of Nursing in Fort Scott. During nursing school, she worked helping with delivery of babies, scrubbing up after surgeries and other needed odd jobs. She graduated there with a certificate of Registered Nurse in February 1954.
Three days later she married Francis Glen Stich at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Erie on February 27, 1954. Frank was stationed at the time in Fort Riley as an MP in the Army. They moved to the base and lived there until Frank was discharged in early 1955.
From this union there were five children: Paul Francis, James Merlin, Helen Elaine, David Eugene, Phillip Wayne, and Carol Annette.
She worked at the Junction City Hospital for a short time. When Frank was discharged, they moved back to rural Chanute in 1955. Geneva did some private duty nursing, until 1959, when the SEK Tuberculosis hospital was completed in Chanute, Geneva started work there. She left this position in 1964. She then worked at home on the farm driving trucks and being a wife, mother and homemaker since her daughter, Annette had Cystic Fibrosis and could not attend public school on a regular basis.
In 1975, she took on a part-time position with H&R Block during the tax season until 1979.
She returned to nursing in the position of a Director of Nursing for Beverly Health Services. She covered several nursing homes in both Allen and Neosho County.
In 1982, she was Director of Nursing at Chanute Care Center. In 1986, she began working for the State of Kansas on a Mental Health team that audited nursing homes for the mentally ill and handicapped, from Goodland to Pittsburg. She put many a mile on the state vehicle. She retired from the state job in January of 1998, and once again became a homemaker and the farm bookkeeper.
Geneva was a charter member of the Lucky 13 4-H club in Erie, from age 12 to age 17.
She and Frank received the honor of being one of Kansas’ Master Farmer and Homemaker in 1985.
She was also an Altar Guild member at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chanute.
She is survived by her sons: Paul Stich (Susan), Phillip Stich (Karen) both of Chanute, and daughter Helen Parnell Coyville; Six grandsons, Jacob Stich (Stacy) Chanute, David Stich (Danielle) Thayer, Matthew Stich (Kanza) Chanute, Mark Stich Chanute, Benjamin Stich McPherson and Christopher Parnell; One Granddaughter, Sandra McGee (Kylon) Blue Earth, MN.; 8 Great- Grandchildren; and three sisters, Barbara Harvey, Carolyn Schiedel, and Berniece Locke; and one brother, Robert Pillot. Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Helen Pillot; her husband, Frank; a daughter Carol Annette; and two sons, David and James; daughters-in-laws Debbie (Roberts) Stich and Myra (Buchanan) Stich and son-in-law Mike Parnell; brothers-in-law Waylon Harvey Jr. and Michael Locke.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am Thursday, March 31, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Chanute. The rosary will be prayed before the mass at 10 am on Thursday. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Chanute. The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Wednesday evening at the Pierce-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Erie. Memorial are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church and may be left or mailed to the funeral home, P.O. Box 182, Erie, KS 66733. Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com
