Sondra Charlene Hatfield, 66, Chanute, passed away peacefully at Overland Park Regional Medical Center on March 3, 2022.
She was born the second child of Charles R. and Betty L. Stroh in Burlington on Oct. 14, 1955.
Sandy’s kind, compassionate, gentle spirit made everyone she met love her. Sandy loved to travel and had an uncanny ability in ordering the best cuisine, wherever she happened to be.
Sandy was an accomplished cook and baker.
Sandy was preceded in death by her father, Charles R. Stroh in 2001 and her mother, Betty L. Stroh.
She is survived by her husband, Alan, of the home, and a sister Debbie of Collinsville, Okla., also a niece and nephew along with several cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at Elks 806 Lakehouse on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Details will be provide on social media at a later date.
